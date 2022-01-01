Keanu Reaves 'will play John Wick' in Ana de Armas spin-off

Keanu Reeves will reportedly play John Wick in Ana de Armas' spin-off movie.



The 58-year-old actor is set to reprise his role in 'Ballerina', which is currently filming in Prague and is being directed by Len Wiseman based on Shay Hatten's screenplay.



As reported by Collider, Reeves is on location but it's not yet known if he is simply making a cameo or shooting a bigger role.



Meanwhile, it's been confirmed 'John Wick' star Ian McShane will also reprise his role as he'll be returning to the film series as Winston, the manager of The Continental Hotel.



In a statement, the franchise's producer Basil Iwanyk teased: "We’re thrilled to have Ian McShane joining us for a pivotal role in Ballerina.



"He’s been such an integral part of the franchise since the original ‘John Wick.’ It’s been fun to have him on this journey as the Wick universe expands.”



Since launching in 2014, the Chad Stahelski-led 'John Wick' franchise has led to three additional blockbusters - including the upcoming fourth film in the saga - and two spin-offs.



In addition to 'Ballerina', a prequel series called 'The Continental' is in the pipeline, which will focus on the titular hotel and Winston's early life.



However, it's not known exactly where 'Ballerina' will fit into the timeline of the main franchise, as it could be a prequel or even fit closer to the upcoming fourth film.



When it comes to 'John Wick 4', Reeves will reunite with 'The Matrix' co-star Laurence Fishburne for the film, with McShane and Lance Reddick both returning.



The official synopsis reads: "John Wick takes on his most lethal adversaries yet in the upcoming fourth installment of the series.



"With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin."