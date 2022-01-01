Meghan, Duchess of Sussex confesses that 'the B-word' gives her 'hives'

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex dislikes "the B-word" so much that it gives her "hives".

In the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, the actress-turned-royal discussed using the word b**ch.

"What these people are implying when they use that very charged word is that this woman, oh, she's difficult," Meghan said. "Which is really just a euphemism or probably not even a euphemism, but really a code word for the B-word."

She explained, "Labelling a woman as a 'B-word' or as 'difficult' is often a deflection. A way to hide some of her really awesome qualities, her persistence or strength or perseverance, her strong opinion, maybe even her resilience, and those are the very qualities we're going to be uncovering today."

Meghan, who never said the word during the episode, was joined by A Black Lady Sketch Show founder Robin Thede, who uses the phrase "bad b**ch" to reclaim the word.

"I mean, for a person who hates the word so much, this is giving me hives," Meghan told Robin. "As you may have guessed, I have zero interest in reclaiming this term. But these women I respect, whose work I love, a lot of them are entirely comfortable with that."

She added, "They want to do that. To take the power out of it."

The episode aired on Tuesday.