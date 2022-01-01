Ryan Murphy considering Glee reboot

Ryan Murphy is considering revisiting Glee for a reboot or a stage musical.

The TV musical's co-creator revealed to his Glee stars Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale on their new podcast, And That's What You REALLY Missed, that he is considering revisiting the show, which ended in 2015 after six seasons, in some capacity.

"I'm at the phase now with that show, you know, where it's like, well, there's been enough time. Like, maybe we should really re-examine it as a brand. You know, should we do a reboot of it in some way? Should we do a Broadway musical of it in some way?" he shared.

"Like, it's sort of like an interesting legacy that I'm interested in doing in a positive way after sort of pausing for a while. But I don't know. I just love what it says and what it did. And there will never be, in my life, another Glee, anything close to it, in terms of me feeling so close to it and the feeling that I really did have when I made it, which was just pure love and the feeling that I, as a misunderstood, unloved kid, had a moment where maybe I was understood."

During his appearance, Murphy admitted that the show should have ended after Cory Monteith died of a drug overdose in July 2013, during production on the fifth season.

"I would not have done that show now. I just would not have done it. I felt like it was way too raw and way too soon," he acknowledged. "If I had to do it again, we would've stopped for a very long time and probably not come back. I don't think we would have come back, now, if this had happened, I would be like, 'That's the end.' Because you can't really recover from something like that... It happened so quickly with no warning."

However, the cast and crew returned six weeks after Monteith's death to film a tribute episode and continued to make a shorter fifth series, which was followed by a 13-episode sixth and final season.