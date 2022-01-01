Jennifer Lopez considers taking Ben Affleck's surname to be 'romantic'

Jennifer Lopez considers taking Ben Affleck's surname to be "traditional and romantic".

Following a brief engagement in the early 2000s, the On The Floor hitmaker and the Argo actor reconnected in April 2021, and after a year of dating, tied the knot in Las Vegas in July.

Soon after, the superstar announced that she would be legally changing her name to Jennifer Affleck, and despite some criticism, she is standing by the decision.

"People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs Affleck because we're joined together. We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that. I don't think that's a problem," she explained during an interview for the December 2022 issue of Vogue magazine.

Jennifer went on to note that she never considered asking Ben to switch his surname to Lopez.

"No! It's not traditional. It doesn't have any romance to it. It feels like it's a power move, you know what I mean? I'm very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person," the 53-year-old continued. "I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that's okay, too. But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it's romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I'm just that kind of girl."

Jennifer has been married four times. She was wed to Marc Anthony, the father of her 14-year-old twins, between 2004 and 2014, while Ben was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 until their divorce in 2018. The former couple co-parents daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and 10-year-old son Samuel.