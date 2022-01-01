Edgar Ramirez to star in Dr. Death Season 2

Edgar Ramirez has been tapped to lead the second season of TV series Dr. Death.

The Peacock anthology series has found its next lead actor, with the Jungle Cruise star set to portray 'Miracle Man' Paolo Macchiarini.

Season 2 of Dr. Death will be based on the Wondery podcast of the same name and follow surgeon Dr Macchiarini, who was dubbed the 'Miracle Man' for his innovative techniques in organ transplants.

According to the logline obtained by Collider, Dr Macchiarini's work attracts the attention of the global surgical community when investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story and looks into some of the Miracle Man's botched surgeries.

Ashley Michel Hoban will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer on Dr. Death's second season. Patrick Macmanus will also executive produce.

Jennifer Morrison and Laura Belsey are signed on to direct episodes this season.

The first season of Dr. Death, which was released last year, starred Joshua Jackson as Dr Christopher Duntsch.