Emily Ratajkowski criticises 'craziness' directed at Amber Heard and Olivia Wilde

Emily Ratajkowski has called out the "craziness" directed at the likes of Amber Heard and Olivia Wilde in recent months.

Earlier this year, the Aquaman actress was in the spotlight for several months amid a highly publicised defamation case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, while the actress/director was subjected to intense press coverage while promoting her new film Don't Worry Darling.

In a cover interview for the December 2022 issue of ELLE magazine, Emily noted that she felt "very protective" of both women.

"There's an amazing Gloria Steinem quote that says something like, 'When a woman tries to be multifaceted, the world will come for her. And that will be the moment she needs her sisters the most.' I'm butchering the quote, but I'm watching pop culture through that lens," she said. "And in the past year with Amber Heard and Olivia Wilde and the craziness of putting them in this box as if they're monsters or witches... There's nuance to it, but when you see the way that the whole world reacts to women, it's really hard not to want to go to an extreme side of it. I feel very protective."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Emily expressed her excitement over her new podcast, High Low with EmRata.

Specifically, the star is grateful to have a platform where she can voice opinions and debate topics on her own terms.

"There was a moment after I did book press where I was like, 'I'm going to be one of those people who just never says anything publicly,' but that didn't make me happy. I felt muzzled and kind of dead. So now I'm leaning all the way in, and it feels good. It's like everything in my life was leading up to this moment," the 31-year-old added.