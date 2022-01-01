Jennifer Aniston calls social media 'torture'

Jennifer Aniston finds social media to be "torture" because she's "not good" at using the platforms.

The Friends actress broke Instagram when she joined the photo-sharing site three years ago, with her setting a Guinness World Record by getting one million followers in just five hours and 16 minutes. She now has 40.7 million followers.

During an interview with Allure magazine, Jennifer explained that she joined it as she prepared to launch her haircare line LolaVie, but the unveiling ended up being delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I hate social media... I'm not good at it," she said. "It's torture for me. The reason I went on Instagram was to launch this line. Then the pandemic hit and we didn't launch. So, I was just stuck with being on Instagram. It doesn't come naturally."

The 53-year-old, who ended up launching LolaVie last year, added that she's glad she grew up without social media because she didn't have to experience the "compare and despair" young girls face nowadays.

"I'm really happy that we got to experience growing up, being a teenager, being in our 20s without this social media aspect," Jennifer explained. "Look, the internet, great intentions, right? Connect people socially, social networking. It goes back to how young girls feel about themselves, compare and despair.

"I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s. We needed to stop saying bad s**t to ourselves."