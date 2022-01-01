Julia Fox claims she isn't getting 'as many' acting offers since dating Kanye West

Julia Fox lamented that her relationship with Kanye West has negatively impacted her career prospects.

During an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast, Julia Fox noted a decline in offers for roles following her relationship with the Donda rapper.

Julia and Kanye dated earlier this year for about six weeks.

“After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way,” she revealed, via Page Six. “I’m not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There’s been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety.”

On why dating Kanye would hinder her acting career, the Uncut Gems star theorised that studio executives might see her as a “liability” or “tabloid type person” from the news surrounding their past relationship.

Julia conceded that she has to “trust the process”, adding, “It’s fine. I’m busy… I think things come to you at the right time, so that’s why I’m really not stressing. I really don’t care.”