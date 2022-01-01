Ryan Reynolds wants 'a sugar daddy' so he can buy Ottawa Senators NHL team

Ryan Reynolds expressed his interest in buying the NHL team Ottawa Senators.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, the Deadpool star revealed he has been interested in buying the Ottawa Senators NHL team since one of the team’s players announced it was heading for sale.

“I am trying to do that. It’s very expensive,” Ryan commented, via Just Jared. “I need a partner with really deep pockets.”

The Senators last sold in 2003 to Eugene Melnyk for $92 million (£80.77 million).

The actor added that he needs to assemble interested investors for the purchase, which he joked is “a fancy way of saying I need a sugar mommy or a sugar daddy”.

In an interview with ET Canada published on Wednesday, Ryan and his Spirited co-star Will Ferrell discussed buying the team together.

“We already have a competing bid,” Will joked. “We’re looking to buy the Ottawa Senators for $1,000 (£877.92).”

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman also addressed Ryan’s interest in buying the team during a press conference this week.

“Anything that engages the fan base, that brings a lot of attention to the franchise and the team is a plus. He’s a very popular and well-respected person,” Gary said. “The formal process hasn’t begun yet and it will. One thing that’s been made perfectly clear… is the club has made perfectly clear that any sale will be dependent on the club staying in Ottawa, and hopefully moving downtown to LeBreton Flats.”