Warren Beatty sued for allegedly coercing sex with teenager in 1970s

Warren Beatty has been accused of coercing a teenage girl into sex back in the early 1970s.

On Monday, Kristina Charlotte Hirsch filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

She did not directly name Beatty in the court documents, obtained by Variety, but noted that "defendant doe" played Clyde in the 1967 crime drama, Bonnie and Clyde.

Hirsch alleged Beatty paid her "undue attention" on a movie set, "commented repeatedly" on her looks, gave her his phone number, and asked her to call him at a hotel in California in early 1973 when she was 14 and he was approximately 35.

While Hirsch reported that she was initially "thrilled by the attention", she claimed Beatty later "summoned" her to his hotel to spend time with him.

"Defendant Doe brought Plaintiff with him on car rides, offered to help her with her homework, and spoke to Plaintiff about losing her virginity on multiple occasions," the lawsuit reads. "Over the course of 1973, when Plaintiff was 14 and 15 years old, Defendant Doe used his position and status as an adult, and a Hollywood movie star to coerce sexual contact with Plaintiff on multiple occasions, including oral sex, simulated sex and finally coerced sexual intercourse with the minor child."

Hirsch alleged she has suffered "great pain" as well as emotional and physical distress.

She is seeking damages.

Representatives for Beatty have not yet responded to the lawsuit.

In 2019, policymakers in California passed a law offering victims of child sexual assault a "lookback window" to file claims. The three-year window closes on 31 December.