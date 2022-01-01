Hilary Duff's family recovering from multiple illnesses

Hilary Duff has revealed her social media absence was due to her family's recent illnesses.

In a video posted on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the How I Met Your Father star ended her short social media hiatus, telling fans she took a break so she and her family could recover from multiple illnesses.

"I haven't been on for a minute," Hilary said in her video. "That's because my whole family has had COVID, Hand, Foot, (and) Mouth disease, colds that were worse than COVID, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus)," as well as the "gold old-fashioned flu".

She summarised, "We had it all! Every single family is dealing with this right now... 'Tis the season!"

Hilary and her husband Matthew Koma share two daughters, Banks, four, and Mae James, 19 months. She also shares her 10-year-old son Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.