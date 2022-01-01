Abby De La Rosa confirms Nick Cannon is the father of her third child

Abby De La Rosa has confirmed that Nick Cannon is the father of her third child.



The pregnant DJ took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to repost a message reading, "1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years. Be careful."



She captioned the post, "damn! lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick... I see no lies here smh (shaking my head). y'all be safe out there."



Nick was born on 8 October 1980, making his zodiac sign Libra. Nick and Abby already share 16-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion.



Abby's unborn baby will be Nick's twelfth child overall.



The television personality confirmed last week that he was expecting another baby with Alyssa Scott. Nick and Alyssa share baby Zen, who tragically died aged five months old in December 2021.



Nick also shares three children with Brittany Bell, twins with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole, and son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi. Three of his children were born this year.