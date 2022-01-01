Ryan Coogler reveals plans after directing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ryan Coogler wants to focus on being a "husband and a dad" following the release of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'



The 36-year-old director- who tied the knot with Zinzi Evans in 2016 and has two children with her - was at the helm of the 2018 MCU film 'Black Panther' and its sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' but explained that while he wants to "work for a long time" and "loves" his job he is only going to think about his next project when he has time off from promoting the hotly-anticipated superhero movie.



He said: "I'm a husband and a dad now, so I'm trying to live a long time, you know what I'm saying? I hope to work a long time. And I love making movies, it fills me with a sense of joy that I hope every human can find in their life. I hope can maintain that joy and make more things of various sizes. But truth be told, right now I'm just focusing on this and getting this done because it's still a lot of work to do before this comes out to the world. And once that's over, I'm going to sit and think about what's next.'



Meanwhile, Ryan added that the Marvel film - which stars the likes of Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, and Michael B. Jordan - was so "big" that it left the team looking for areas where they could make cuts to reach an eventual run time of just over two-and-a-half hours.



He told Collider: "This movie was big, it had a lot of moving parts. The editors delivered an assembly that was very long, as per usual, so we were really looking for what to cut. That gave us some really great insight in terms of that. In terms of making trims, and what things could go wholesale, what things felt like they lost them a bit. We try to show those cuts early with limited music, because music oftentimes has the ability to make things that are longer feel shorter, and we didn't want to hide anything in those versions. So it was helpful in terms of making the film more concise."



'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is set for release in cinemas on Friday 11 November.