Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck split

Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck's relationship has come to an end.

After rumours began to circulate online, TikTok star Noah's publicist confirmed the news in an interview for The New York Times earlier this week. The couple had been dating since October 2020.

Dixie has not yet commented on the split.

But during an episode of Hulu's The D'Amelio Show that aired in September, the singer referred to the rocky period she was going through with Noah.

"We're not really talking right now," the 21-year-old told her parents, Heidi and Marc D'Amelio, in a clip. "We've come to that conclusion that we just shouldn't talk for a little bit, but we're (not) broken up."

Dixie denied breakup rumours in August, claiming that her and Noah's relationship was "still alive" - but they didn't post about it on social media.

And after the episode was broadcast, Dixie told E! News what she learned from keeping her romance off social media.

"Taking relationships and stuff offline really helped me figure out who I am. And I feel very excited for the future," she added.