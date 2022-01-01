Lindsay Lohan: I missed being on movie sets

Lindsay Lohan "missed" being on a movie set.



The 36-year-old actress enjoyed massive success in the early 2000s with starring roles in comedies such as 'Freaky Friday' and 'Mean Girls' but has taken a break from acting in recent years and explained it was "refreshingly exciting" to return to movies with festive romcom 'Falling for Christmas.'



She said: "It's a great movie. I wanted to make this movie because I missed being on set and I really miss bringing characters to life, and this was just the perfect script full of love and family and romance and joy all in one. I wanted to get to the point where I was craving being on set. It felt really refreshingly exciting."



The 'Just My Luck' star went on to add that 'Falling For Christmas' - in which she plays the role of a spoiled hotel heiress who loses her memory in a skiing accident - has a "great message" which she loved being able to bring to the screen.



Speaking on 'Good Morning America', she added: "And it has a great message, which is that you don't really need all of the material things in life. It's good to just focus on the simple things, and I really love that."



As part of the film's soundtrack, Lindsay has recorded a version of 'Jingle Bell Rock' and explained that she was "nervous" about performing the song because she hoped fans of 'Mean Girls' - which features a memorable scene in which she performs the Christmas classic in a high school talent show alongside Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried - would enjoy it just as much.



She said: "I was [nervous] because I haven't recorded in a long time and felt the pressure of doing it in a way that people who had seen 'Mean Girls' would like it the same. With 'Mean Girls', we had the dance behind it and I had all the other girls with me. This was just my voice. So, it was nerve-racking. But the outcome was incredible. I'm really, really happy."



'Falling For Christmas' is available to stream on Netflix now.