Kaley Cuoco praises Jennifer Aniston for speaking out about fertility struggles

Kaley Cuoco has praised Jennifer Aniston for speaking out about her struggles with infertility.

After years of being subjected to pregnancy speculation in the press, the Friends actress revealed for the first time in an interview with Allure magazine that she underwent IVF and tried "everything" to have a baby but has now made peace with the fact that "ship has sailed".

Kaley, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, shared an article about Jennifer's revelation on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. In the caption, she praised the star for finally breaking her silence and slammed publications for judging Jennifer when they didn't know what she was going through in private.

"You never ever know what people are going through behind the scenes..stop assuming and judging every little thing!" The Big Bang Theory actress wrote. "@jenniferaniston thank u for sharing this story!!!"

In the interview with Allure, the 53-year-old admitted it was "really hard" going through years and years of media speculation about her being pregnant and slammed tabloids for suggesting she was "selfish" for not having children.

"God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child. And (they said) the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies," she stated.

Jennifer was married to Brad Pitt between 2000 and 2005 and to Justin Theroux between 2015 and 2017.

After she shared images from the Allure photoshoot on Instagram, The Leftovers actor showed his support by posting fist bump and love heart emojis in the comments.