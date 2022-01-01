Jason Momoa strips down to traditional Hawaiian malo during TV interview

Jason Momoa surprised fans by stripping down to a traditional Hawaiian malo during a TV appearance on Wednesday.

As part of an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Jimmy showed the audience a photo of the Aquaman actor fishing in the revealing loincloth-style garment.

"I like to go fishing but we never dress like this. That's something. And that's comfortable?" he asked, to which the star replied: "Oh my God yes, I actually don't like wearing clothes anymore. I'm in that every day. I wear it all the time."

Jason went on to note that he became used to wearing the malo while filming his upcoming series Chief of War.

In fact, he was even wearing it under his purple satin suit during the interview.

After taking his shirt and trousers off, Jason did a spin - displaying his bottom - while the audience cheered.

"Wow. Let me tell you, I've never felt more like Danny DeVito than I do right now," Jimmy joked.