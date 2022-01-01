Anya Taylor-Joy was offered Disney Channel pilot on same day as The Witch

Anya Taylor-Joy turned down a part in a Disney Channel TV pilot to star in The Witch.



The Queen's Gambit actress gained notice with her debut movie role in Robert Eggers' 2015 indie horror The Witch, however, in an interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K., she revealed her career could have turned out quite differently if she'd picked another role instead.



"I remember it (The Witch offer) was the same day I got asked to be in a Disney Channel pilot, and it was so exciting to be offered anything at all that I ran around the house like a loon," she recalled. "But I just had this really good feeling about The Witch that made me willing to forego the Disney experience for the thing that felt unknown to me, the thing that felt sacred."



The rest is history - Anya has since notched up appearances in films such as Last Night in Soho, Split, Emma, and The Menu, as well as the Netflix TV series The Queen's Gambit.



The 26-year-old used to shoot projects back-to-back without any breaks because she "always want(s) to do everything" but she's curious to see if she will maintain this pace in the future as she has "a bit more of my own life now".



Anya is in a relationship with musician Malcolm McRae, who is rumoured to be her husband, and they recently got a pet cat.



"I'm lucky enough to be in a position where I can ask myself, do you feel passionate enough about this to spend seven months living all the way across the world, away from everyone you know and love?" she said, referring to Furiosa, the film she recently made in Australia. "Will that sustain you? And if the answer's yes, you should probably do it."