Kim Kardashian anticipated backlash for wearing Marilyn Monroe's dress to Met Gala

Kim Kardashian knew wearing Marilyn Monroe's dress to the 2022 Met Gala would be controversial.

The reality TV star walked the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York back in May wearing the crystal-studded gown the Hollywood icon wore when she sang Happy Birthday, Mr. President to President John F. Kennedy back in 1962.

Kim lost 16 pounds (seven kilograms) in three weeks to fit into the dress as it couldn't be altered due to its fragile nature, and during the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, she discussed how she anticipated she would receive "hate" over the move.

"All of this - this losing weight, dyeing the hair for 30 hours, leaving the hotel in a robe, getting there, changing on the red carpet, just walking to the top of the red carpet, then changing again into a replica of the dress because we can't risk sitting in it and eating dinner - is all for maybe 10 minutes of my life... like, that's it," she said. "I'm a little nervous some people will hate, and just be like, 'How dare she think she can step into Marilyn's dress.' And I get that."

In response, Kim's hairstylist Chris Appleton called her a "modern-day Marilyn".

However, the 42-year-old disagreed with the label.

"You know I don't want say, 'Oh my God, yeah I'm the modern-day Marilyn,' because I don't think that," she insisted. "I love that Marilyn was a normal girl that figured it out and became the most famous woman in the entire world. It's just fascinating."