Octavia Spencer has already set up her Christmas tree.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, the actress revealed that she can't wait for the festive season and has already put up her fake tree at home.

"It's not too early. I pull the tree out. Mine is out, I haven't decorated - I'm doing that when I get back," she shared. "It's lit, no decorations. I like the fake tree because you have the lights evenly distributed."

Octavia is currently promoting the Christmas-themed musical comedy Spirited.

The movie, which also stars Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, opens in select cinemas on 11 November before starting streaming via Apple TV+ a week later.