Sylvester Stallone would have been the "world's shortest" Superman.

The 76-year-old actor - who stands at 5' 10" - auditioned for the title role in the 1978 superhero movie and joked that had he been successful in his bid for the part that eventually went to Christopher Reeve, he wouldn't have looked good in the costume.

He said: "I auditioned for Superman. I’d have been the world’s shortest superman… I don’t look good in leotards at all!"

Meanwhile, the Golden Globe-winning star - who has daughters Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 26, with wife Jennifer Flavin but was previously been married to Brigitte Nielsen and has late son Sage and Seargeoh with ex-wife Sasha Czack - went on to add that he is hoping to get his own reality show to follow his family life while he is still "relevant."

Speaking on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', he added: "I want to do it while I’m still relevant. You’re playing Rocky and Rambo and all these characters, but when you get home and you’ve got three daughters and two poodles, you’re one step below that in the food chain/"

The 'Creed' star - who is known for his role as boxer Rocky in the film franchise of the same name - also added that current world champion boxer Tyson Fury is the "greatest heavyweight" who has ever lived and admires the way he is able to recuperate following a match.

He said: "I think you’re the greatest heavyweight that ever lived and I’m a boxing historian, I studied this closely. When you put together all your skills, plus your heart and your ability to recuperate and how you can move around so well at your size, there’s no one that could have beat you in any era. It’s totally true."

