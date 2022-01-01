50 Cent to fill in for Drew Barrymore on talk show as she recovers from Covid-19

50 Cent has been drafted in to cover for Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show while she recovers from Covid-19.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, The Drew Barrymore Show host revealed that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and would not be recording until she had recovered.

Drew announced that Candy Shop rapper 50 Cent and her co-host Ross Matthews would fill in for her while she was away.

Captioning a selfie of her in bed with her cat, the actress wrote, "I've got covid and lucky the cat! Im good and will be back soon. In the meantime @helloross and @50cent are taking over. So only good news to report!"

She concluded, "Maybe some other special surprises too!"

Ross dropped into the comment section to reply, "LOVE YOU SO MUCH!! I'll keep your seat warm for you until you come back."

He added, "Rest. Take care of you. Watch the new season of The Crown. Text me if you need anything."