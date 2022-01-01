Rainn Wilson changes his name for COP27

Rainn Wilson has changed his name to raise awareness of climate change.



The Office star, whose full name is Rainn Percival Dietrich Wilson, posted a video on social media on Wednesday in which he explained that he was changing his name.



He told followers that his new full name would be Rainnfall Heat Wave Rising Sea Levels Wilson.



"As a cheap little stunt to help save planet Earth, I've changed my name on Twitter, Instagram and even on my fancy writing paper," he explained. "Because I'm an Arctic risk name changer, which is going to be a game changer."



No evidence suggested that he had changed his legal name, and his social media handles remained "@RainnWilson". However, the name in his Instagram bio is now Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson.



The name change came in light of the United Nations climate conference COP27 being held in Egypt this week.



"Join me @rainnwilson & @arctic.basecamp in bringing attention to this growing... er, melting issue. We need world leaders at COP27 to take notice and take action. The Arctic is melting at millions of litres per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so it’s up to us to make a name for it," he wrote in the caption of his video on Instagram.



The actor used a website called Arctic Risk Name Generator to choose his new name. The website encourages users to become an "Arctic name changer".



Rainn implored fans to use the website and change their social media handles to their new Arctic names, saying, "If enough of us do this, then maybe COP27 will be where our world leaders sit up and notice Arctic risks and introduce a solution."