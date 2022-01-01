Survivor: The Amazon contestant Roger Sexton dies at age 76

Roger Sexton, a contestant on the sixth season of CBS's Survivor, has died at the age of 76.

Sexton died on 26 October after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia, according to his family, who confirmed the news to TMZ on Thursday.

At the time of his death, Sexton was living in Walla Walla, Washington. He passed away at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, surrounded by his family and the assistance of Walla Walla Hospice.

In 2002, Sexton competed on Survivor: The Amazon. As a retired Marine and Vietnam veteran, Sexton had a gruff and commanding demeanour that divided some of his fellow contestants but also helped his tribe achieve early success.

Sexton, who had become the de facto leader of his Tambaqui tribe, was voted off when the tribes merged and was the seventh person to be kicked off the game after 21 days.

The official Instagram account of Survivor paid tribute to the former contestant, writing, "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Survivor family, Roger Sexton. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends."

Sexton is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Diane, as well as his daughter Amy and two grandchildren.