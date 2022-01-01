Jeff Bridges used a trainer to help him walk his daughter down the aisle

Jeff Bridges worked with a trainer to increase the number of steps he could take before walking his daughter down the aisle.

The 72-year-old spoke with The Independent about the health challenges he faced before the wedding of his youngest daughter Haley in August 2021.

The Oscar winner announced he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2020 and he later contracted Covid-19 in January 2021. Later that year, he announced his cancer was in remission.

Jeff told the publication that one of his Covid recovery goals was to walk his daughter down the aisle so he worked with a trainer every day.

"The first goal was how long can I stand up and my record was 45 seconds, that's how long I could stand up," he shared. "And then it was, how many steps can I take? Oh good. Now I'm going to walk down the hall - all this with oxygen, of course.

"Finally, one day I said, 'Maybe I can do it, you know.' And it turns out I not only got to walk her down the aisle, but I got to do the wedding dance. That was terrific."

Jeff's daughter married Justin Shane, her longtime love, in Kestrel Park in Santa Ynez, California.

Jeff previously revealed to People in May that he spent almost five months in hospital and couldn't roll over in bed without calling the nurse for oxygen assistance.

"I had no defences. That's what chemo does - it strips you of all your immune system. I had nothing to fight it," he recalled. "COVID made my cancer look like nothing."