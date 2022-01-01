Daniel Radcliffe loved the fast pace of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Daniel Radcliffe embraced the fast-paced nature of 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'.

The 33-year-old actor portrays the parody signer in the satirical biopic and relished the fact that the movie needed to be made in 18 days.

Daniel told Collider: "Look, I love fast-moving films and things like that, so it wasn't a problem.

"I will say the second last time I spoke to Eric (Appel, director) before we started the movie... I think he was coming on being like, 'We've got 20 days to shoot it. I think we can get it done at that time. It's going to be tight, but we're good.'

"Then the next time I spoke to him, he was like, 'Okay, so we've just gone down to 18, but I still think it can work.'"

The 'Harry Potter' star continued: "At that point, I was like, 'Oh, I'm just fully having to trust you that that's even possible because I don't know.'

"But it was because he was prepared. It was amazing, and everyone who was in the film was on it and prepared. It's spoiled me for other jobs in terms of what you can achieve in a short space of time."

Evan Rachel Wood stars in the film as Madonna and she had a good feeling about the movie based on her experience on set.

The 35-year-old star explained: "You can feel it when you're doing a film. I don't know, at least for me, I'm sure that's not true for everybody, but usually, you can tell on a set there's a feeling, there's an energy, there's a vibe. You know it's clicking, something's working.

"You never know until the second you sit down and watch the movie. But we just had so much fun making it, and everybody wanted to be there, and it was such a passion project for everybody involved that it was just like, 'How can this not be great?' Then just seeing what Daniel was doing, I was like, 'We're fine'."