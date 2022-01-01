Seth Rogen's 'deeply personal' Ninja Turtles movie

Seth Rogen says his new 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' movie will be "deeply personal".



The 40-year-old actor is proud of the script for the upcoming movie and insisted that it won't be just a typical action film.



In an interview with The AV Club, Seth said: "We found a way to make it deeply personal. It's a teenage movie, we're putting a lot of our own feelings — of awkwardness and insecurity and a desire to belong and be accepted and all that — into the movie.



"And as I sit around with the other people working on [the film], I'm like, 'We found a way to care about this,' which is great.



"'Ninja Turtles' is something I loved as a kid. We have a lot more things like that that we’re working on, this 'Darkwing Duck' show and things like that. That becomes a fun part of the challenge: How do you infuse more and more of yourself into your work? I think the more of yourself you put in, the more people like it.



Seth will produce 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem', which will be animated.



Speaking previously about the film, Seth said: "As a lifelong fan of 'Ninja Turtles', weirdly the 'Teenage' part of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' was always the part that stuck out to me the most. The idea of kind of honing in on that element was really exciting to us. I mean, not disregarding the rest, but really using that as kind of a jumping off point for the film."