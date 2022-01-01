Lindsay Lohan interested in Freaky Friday sequel

Lindsay Lohan is "excited" about a potential 'Freaky Friday' sequel.

The 'Falling For Christmas' actress confirmed Jamie Lee Curtis - who played her mother in the 2003 body-swap comedy - had been in touch to discuss the possibility of a follow-up to the film while she was back working on her festive comeback project.

She told 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon: “I was on set filming at the time and Jamie Lee Curtis writes you, you just get excited and distracted immediately.

“So I had to bring myself down to Earth and be like, ‘OK, I’m on set, I have to focus.’ And then she said 'Freaky Friday 2' and I got more excited.”

She then confirmed both she and Jamie "would both be into" making a sequel.

And that's not all because Jimmy also asked Lindsay if she'd be interested in a 'Mean Girls' sequel.

But the 36-year-old star insisted it wasn't her decision to make as any follow-up would be "in Tina Fey's hands".

Jamie spoke in October about her desire to make a 'Freaky Friday' sequel, where Lindsay would get to play a "hot grandma".

She said: “Let me be the grandma, let me be the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who’s still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon.

"And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today's world, as an old lady."

She confirmed she had pitched the idea to Disney, but there has been no confirmation as to whether the project could become reality as yet.