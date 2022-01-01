Luke Evans: I'll never be tipped to play James Bond again

Luke Evans thinks this is the last time he’ll be tipped to play James Bond.



The ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ actor has been among those rumoured to be in consideration to replace Daniel Craig as the suave spy and he joked if he misses out this time when he’s 43, he’s got no chance of landing the role in future.



He said: “It’s a wonderful role but it’s not easy and whoever gets it will have big shoes to fill. But this is the only time I will ever be connected to it, because by the time the role comes around again, I’ll be way too old!



The 'Beauty and the Beast' star had worked in London’s West End for years before finding Hollywood success and he admitted he was “terrified” on his first days on the set of ‘Clash of the Titans’.



He told Red: “My feet didn’t touch the ground. I was a total fish out of water. Nobody really prepped me on what to expect, I just had to follow what everyone else was doing. It took a lot of self-will to stop myself from walking out the door and going, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t do this. I don’t know what I’m doing.’ I remember feeling terrified that my first scene in ‘Clash of the Titans’ was with Liam Neeson and Ralph Fiennes, both of them playing Greek gods, and I was the son of Zeus and Apollo. I was observing some of the best, picking up little tricks.



“Sometimes when there’s no going back, you just have to keep going forwards.”



Luke went on to recall feeling very starstruck at the time when he met Oscar-winning star Emma Thompson when she was shooting a film close by.



He said: “Can you imagine? I’d never met a Hollywood movie star in my life.



“I remember one day, Emma Thompson came in because she was filming ‘Nanny McPhee’ next door and – in costume – sat on Liam Neeson’s lap on the throne.



“I will never forget that day. It was absolutely hilarious.”