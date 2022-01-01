Alec Baldwin suing Rust crew for negligence over fatal shooting

Alec Baldwin is suing members of the Rust crew for negligence.

In October 2021, production on the western was suspended indefinitely after Baldwin's prop firearm discharged during a rehearsal, injuring director Joel Souza and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

On Friday, lawyers acting on behalf of Baldwin filed a negligence lawsuit at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Defendants include armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director David Halls, prop master Sarah Zachry, and prop provider Seth Kenney, among others.

"This tragedy happened because live bullets were delivered to the set and loaded into the gun, Gutierrez-Reed failed to check the bullets or the gun carefully, Halls failed to check the gun carefully and yet announced the gun was safe before handing it to Baldwin, and Zachry failed to disclose that Gutierrez-Reed had been acting recklessly off set and was a safety risk to those around her," the cross-complaint, obtained by Deadline, reads.

In addition, Baldwin's lawyers claimed that he has suffered "substantial damages", including physical and emotional injury, as well as "missed income from lost business opportunities".

As a result, he wants to "clear his name".

"More than anyone else on that set, Baldwin has been wrongfully viewed as the perpetrator of this tragedy," the lawsuit concludes. "By these Cross-Claims, Baldwin seeks to clear his name and hold Cross-Defendants accountable for their misconduct."

Baldwin has long argued that he never pulled the trigger on the prop gun, despite an FBI forensic report finding that the weapon could not have fired on its own.

Last month, the 64-year-old and producers reached a settlement with Hutchins's family, with it agreed that the film could resume production in January.

An investigation into the tragedy is still being undertaken by officials at the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office. No charges have been made.