Sydney Sweeney calls trolls sending her family nude photos of her 'disgusting'

Sydney Sweeney called out trolls who send her family nude photos of her online.

While speaking to GQ, the Euphoria star addressed how online trolls screenshot her nude scenes and tagged her family.

Sydney reported some social media users had been posting clips of revealing scenes in Euphoria featuring Sydney’s character Cassie and tagging the 25-year-old's family in the clips.

In the show, Cassie has nude videos of her circulated around school.

“It got to the point where they were tagging my family. My cousins don’t need that,” Sydney told GQ. “It’s completely disgusting and unfair.”

She continued, “You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at school and then an audience that does the same thing.”

The actress added if the trolls intended to make her feel ashamed, they had failed.

“I think it’s ridiculous. I’m an artist, I play characters,” she asserted. “It makes me want to play characters that p**s people off more.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sydney responded to backlash she received after photos of her mother’s 60th birthday party posted on Instagram depicted guests wearing former United States President Donald Trump merchandise.

“Honestly I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation,” she remarked. “It’s been turning into a wildfire and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track.”