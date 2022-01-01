Simu Liu donates $100,000 to Feeding America

Simu Liu recently donated $100,000 (£85,000) to the Feeding America charity.



The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star attended the first-ever BoxLunch Holiday Gala - a benefit event for the hunger-fighting nonprofit Feeding America - last week.



During the Los Angeles event, Simu, who acted as Giving Ambassador, announced he was donating $100,000 to the charity.



Event organisers and partner organisation BoxLunch themselves gave $100,000 to Feeding America as part of the gala. As Giving Ambassador, Simu said he wanted to match the sum himself.



"I feel a very personal connection to their mission," the actor said in a speech, via Variety. "The pandemic has adversely affected many communities of colour and families. I saw and felt that within circles of people that my parents knew, my extended family knew, and witnessed just how difficult things have been over the last couple of years."



Between the BoxLunch donation and Simu's matching donation, Feeding America's chief development officer Casey Marsh said the $200,000 (£169,000) would cover the cost of two million meals for people in need.



Simu told Variety after the presentation, "I feel like I lived up to my namesake as Giving Ambassador... I feel like that's not a title that one takes lightly."