Taylor Lautner ties the knot with Taylor Dome

Taylor Lautner is now married to Taylor Dome.

The Twilight actor exchanged vows with the nurse in an outdoor sunset ceremony at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, California, on Friday evening, exactly one year after they got engaged, reports The Daily Mail. The Taylors reportedly became husband and wife in front of 100 of their closest friends and family.

Pictures and video footage obtained by the publication show the 30-year-old actor, his wife and their bridesmaids and groomsmen posing for wedding photographers at the winery.

Lautner was introduced to Dome, 25, by his sister Makena and they went public with their relationship in 2018. Lautner proposed on 11 November 2021.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this year, he acknowledged that he and Dome will have the same name once they're married.

"We already share one name, so it's gonna be extra complicated. We're literally going to be the same person. It's ridiculous, how narcissistic?" he joked, noting that their friends differentiate between them by saying Taylor and Tay or "boy Tay and girl Tay".

The couple has yet to publicly comment on the nuptials.