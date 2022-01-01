Mila Kunis and Seth MacFarlane celebrate 400th episode of Family Guy

Mila Kunis and Seth MacFarlane met up with their Family Guy co-stars to celebrate the animated sitcom's 400th episode on Saturday.

The 39-year-old actress attended an event, which took place over the weekend at the Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles, alongside the show's creator Seth and their voice co-stars Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mike Henry and Arif Zahir.

Mila has been the voice of Meg Griffin since the show's second season, while Seth voices Peter, Brian and Stewie Griffin, Alex portrays Lois Griffin, Seth plays Chris Griffin, and Mike and Arif are the past and present voices of Cleveland Brown.

Mila replaced Lacey Chabert as Meg in 1999 and has voiced the character ever since she was 15 years old.

She recently revealed to Vanity Fair that she only ever requested a makeover for Meg once in the 23 years she's been involved with the show.

"I only ever asked once for Meg to get a makeover," she admitted. "It was like years into the show, and I was like, 'Just give her something. Get the condom hat off of her head, give her a hairdo'."

Mila continues, "They gave her blonde hair, and I was like, 'Thank God! Like finally!'

While the character did receive a makeover, it did not last long and she soon returned to her pink hat-wearing look.

In September 2020, Fox announced that Family Guy had been renewed for a 20th and 21st season, extending the adult animated sitcom's run by two years. The 21st season premiered this September.