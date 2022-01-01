James Mangold denies Indiana Jones replacement rumours

James Mangold has denied rumours that Phoebe Waller-Bridge will replace Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones.

The 'Fleabag' actress joins the action franchise for the upcoming fifth movie as Indy's goddaughter Helena and reports suggest that she could become the lead star as film chiefs have shot a series of possible endings – including the death of the legendary archaeologist.

However, James has taken to social media to deny speculation that Indy will be replaced and refuted claims that the movie has received poor test screenings.

The director – who takes over from Steven Spielberg behind the camera on the upcoming film – tweeted: "No one will ever replace Indiana Jones. Not in any script. Not in any cut. Never discussed."

A source at Disney Studios had told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "A handful of different endings have been shot and are being shown to test audiences. In one, Indy dies but not before handing over his bullwhip to Phoebe's character."

Harrison has praised Phoebe and says her presence is a "significant" reason why the movie will delight audiences.

Speaking at a Disney event to promote the movie, the 80-year-old star pointed at his colleague and said: "I'm very proud to say that this film is fantastic and this is one of the reasons.

"'Indiana Jones' movies are about mystery and adventure but they're also about heart.

"And I'm really happy that we have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass."

Ford has confirmed that this will be his final outing as Indy and production on the movie had to be delayed after he injured his right arm during a fighting sequence.

He said: "This is it. I will not fall down for you again."