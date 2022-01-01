Michael Kurinsky saddened by Scoob! Holiday Haunt cancellation

Michael Kurinsky was heartbroken to discover that 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt' had been pulled from release on social media.

The filmmaker had been due to make his directorial debut on the animated Scooby-Doo sequel but the release was cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery in August and Kurinsky was devastated to realise that his work on the movie would come to nothing.

Michael said: "According to Warner Brothers, news had gotten leaked. And they weren't able to call us by the time this news had leaked. So, we found out in a shocking way."

The film – which had been due to feature the voices of Mckenna Grace and Frank Welker - is completely finished but Kurinsky is disappointed that it is unlikely to be seen by fans.

He explained: "We had a few hundred shots that needed to be finished, lit, rendered and then approved.

"We had a certain amount of time to finish those shots, and we did. I heard numbers like it was about 95 per cent finished. That's pretty close."

Kurinsky was also devastated that he was denied the chance to fulfil a dream about directing a movie.

He said: "I've been working in this industry for 27, 28 years, something like that.

"This is the thing I have worked my whole career for, and it finally happened. And then eight weeks before we were done, things changed."

The director said that production on the movie had already been difficult as they had been given an accelerated timeline in which to make the film.

He said: "We had two years from start to finish. And when I say that I don't mean we had a finished script and then we were gonna start production in those two years. No, we started from a, like, two-page outline. And we said, 'You have two years to make this movie. And it needs to be done by this date. Go.' And we got it done by said day."