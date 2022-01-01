Jennifer Aniston's father John Aniston dies aged 89

Jennifer Aniston's father John Aniston has passed away aged 89.



The Friends actress announced on Instagram on Monday that her father, Days of Our Lives actor John, had passed away on Friday 11 November.



"Sweet papa...? John Anthony Aniston," she wrote alongside a series of snaps of her and her father. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now (dove emoji) I'll love you till the end of time (heartbroken emoji)... Don't forget to visit."



Jennifer received a simple heart emoji in the comments from her ex-husband Justin Theroux and other messages of support and condolence from celebrities including Naomi Watts, Kaley Cuoco, Helena Christensen, Chelsea Handler, and Andie MacDowell.



John, who was born on the Greek island of Crete, was best known for playing Victor Kiriakis in the U.S. soap opera Days of Our Lives for 37 years. He originated the long-running role in 1985 and played Victor continually up until his death.



"Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston. We love you John. Your legend will live on," reads a message on the Day of Our Lives social media accounts.



John was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2017 for the role and was honoured with a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in June this year.



John shared Jennifer with his first wife, Nancy Dow. He is survived by Jennifer, his son Alexander and his second wife Sherry Rooney.