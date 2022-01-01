Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano welcome second child

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano have welcomed their second child.

The Ruby Sparks actress revealed her pregnancy when she displayed her baby bump in a photoshoot for the latest issue of Marie Claire magazine.

And during an appearance on the Today show to promote her new movie She Said on Monday, Zoe revealed that she had given birth in late October.

“You just had a baby how long ago?” host Hoda Kotb asked, to which the 39-year-old replied, “Three weeks ago, our second child.”

Zoe didn’t share any further details.

However, Hoda was quick to congratulate the couple.

“Oh my gosh, happy to see a family of four. Congratulations to you guys!” she smiled.

Zoe and Paul have been in a relationship since 2007. They are already parents to a four-year-old daughter named Alma.