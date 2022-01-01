Candace Cameron Bure reveals 'the truth' behind her departure from Hallmark

Candace Cameron Bure revealed why she split from the Hallmark Channel.

After working on over two dozen Hallmark movies, the Fuller House star announced in April this year she was moving over to the Great American Family (AKA the GAC Family).

The actress told Variety in September “the truth” behind the move was simply that her contract with Hallmark was expiring when the Great American Family company “started up”.

However, in an interview published by the Wall Street Journal on Monday, Candace revealed why she chose to sign on to the new production company rather than renew her contract with Hallmark.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” she explained. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

In contrast, she added Hallmark “basically is a completely different network than when I started because of the change of leadership”.

Both production companies release romantic and holiday movies and series.

Great American Family CEO Bill Abbott is a former Hallmark Channel head.

When asked about the possibility of the “faith programming” company featuring same-sex couples in their stories, Candace responded, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Bill also touched on the issue in a statement, expressing, “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.’”