Christina Applegate sheds tears during Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Christina Applegate sobbed as she unveiled her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

The Dead to Me star, who recently revealed the show may be her final acting role, was moved to tears as she received her star on Monday.

The ceremony marked Applegate's first public appearance since announcing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in August 2021. She wore black nail polish with letters spelling out "FU (f**k you) MS" on each finger to commemorate the occasion. She used a walking stick and the assistance of her friend and former co-star Katey Sagal to get to the podium and sat in a chair as her star was unveiled.

During her speech, Applegate acknowledged her agents who have worked with her for the past 28 years, praising the fact that they have been together for so long, reports People.

Applegate began to cry as she thanked her friends and family for their support, particularly her daughter, whom she referred to as "the most important" person in her life.

"Thank you for standing beside me for all of this," she told her daughter Sadie before joking about her health condition. "Oh, by the way, I have a disease. Did you not notice? I'm not even wearing shoes! Anywho, you're supposed to laugh at that."

While accepting the award, Applegate expressed how important it is for her to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"I've had a really interesting life, but the life started as being a little girl waiting in line to see the first Star Wars on this very street, in that very theatre, and looking at these things going, 'Who are these people? What did they do? Did they do something right? Did they do something wrong? Whatever it is, I want one,'" Applegate admitted. "'I effing want one!' I was five years old. This day means more to me than you could possibly imagine."

The ceremony was attended by Applegate's Married…with Children co-stars Sagal and David Faustino and Dead to Me co-star Linda Cardellini and creator Liz Feldman.