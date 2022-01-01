Greta Gerwig eyed by Netflix to direct The Chronicles of Narnia

Greta Gerwig is being eyed to direct 'The Chronicles of Narnia' for Netflix.



The streaming giant is looking to begin the franchise with two films and want Greta to be at the helm for both.



Netflix announced in 2018 that it was teaming up with The C.S. Lewis Company in a multi-year deal where they could produce series and movies based on the beloved books.



A year later, the streamer announced that Matthew Alrich had joined the franchise as a "creative architect" to oversee all development going forward. He is best known for his work at Disney Pixar and co-wrote the film 'Coco'.



Netflix have not commented on the Gerwig rumours but the filmmaker has worked on the movies 'Lady Bird', 'Little Women' and the upcoming 'Barbie' flick.



The film will feature Margot Robbie in the lead role and she explained that she didn't want to make an "obvious" movie about the Mattel doll.



The 32-year-old star told the new issue of Vanity Fair magazine: "Making an obvious Barbie movie would’ve been extremely easy to do, and anything easy to do is probably not worth doing...



"People have got strong feelings. I’d much rather that than indifference. Now, let me subvert your expectations. It’s much scarier, but it’s also a great place to begin."



Greta revealed that she was left astonished by Margot's acting ability.



The 39-year-old director said: "Once, I wanted to capture Margot in slow motion but have everything else move fast, so I went up to her and said, 'Could you move at 48 frames per second, even though we’re shooting in 24 frames per second and everyone else will be moving at regular speed?'



"She did some calculation behind her eyes and then f****** did it. She literally moved at a higher frame rate. I don’t know what category that goes into other than magic."