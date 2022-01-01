Pete Davidson dating Emily Ratajkowski

Pete Davidson is reportedly dating newly-single Emily Ratajkowski.



According to editors at Us Weekly, the comedian and model/entrepreneur have been "talking" for a couple of months now after being introduced by mutual friends.



"(Pete and Emily) are in the very early stages, but both really like each other," an insider divulged. "Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is."



Pete and Emily have both recently gone through breakups.



The former Saturday Night Live star and Kim Kardashian split after nine months of dating in August, while the 31-year-old announced she was divorcing her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in September.



Pete, 28, and Emily were first linked over the weekend after rumours began to circulate online.



An anonymous source told the gossip website DeuxMoi that they saw the pair on a date in Brooklyn on Sunday.



"His hands were allll over her, and they're clearly hooking up (sic)," they claimed.



Meanwhile, Emily has also been recently linked to DJ Orazio Rispo and Brad Pitt.