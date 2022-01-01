Simon Cowell wants to work with Britney Spears on another TV show

Simon Cowell has asked Britney Spears to consider working with him on another reality show.



The British TV personality and the Hold Me Closer singer both served as judges on the second season of The X Factor U.S. back in 2012.



And during an interview for E! News published on Monday, Simon made a plea to Britney to reach out to him over a possible new project.



“If you’re watching, Britney, and we make a show, please come back and do it with me. It would be amazing,” he smiled. “I adore her… She really is interesting and she’s so talented.”



Simon also reflected on how he got to know Britney before they started filming The X Factor U.S.



“We spent so long on the phone talking about X Factor before we did it,” the 63-year-old recalled. “There’s a side of Britney a lot of people don’t know. I mean, I was on the phone to her two or three hours every time.”



He continued, “She was super smart, really lovely ideas about how to launch someone else’s career, which is critical if you’re going to be a judge on one of these shows. So, I had a fantastic relationship with her.”



With a reported salary of $15 million (£12.7 million) to judge The X Factor U.S., Britney became the highest-paid judge on a singing competition series in TV history.



However, Katy Perry broke the record in 2018 when she signed on as a judge for American Idol and landed a reported $25 million (£21.2 million) payday.