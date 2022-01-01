Meghan, Duchess of Sussex claims 'influential' woman begged her not to give up activism

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has claimed an "influential" woman urged her not to give up "activism" on the eve of her wedding to Prince Harry.

During the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, released on Tuesday, the former actress recalled how an unnamed supporter begged her to continue with her work in promoting gender equality shortly before she tied the knot with the British royal in May 2018.

"Just a few days before my wedding, a very, very influential and inspiring woman - who, for her own privacy, I won't share who (it) was with you - but she said to me, 'I know that your life is changing but please don't give up your activism. Don't give up because it means so much to women and girls,'" she recounted. "And I kept doing the work for women and girls because it matters, yes, but also because she encouraged me to do so and the collective voice of all of us telling each other, 'that matters', is perhaps the point."

In addition to the British royal family, celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, and Victoria Beckham were in attendance at Meghan and Harry's nuptials.

Elsewhere in the interview, guest Jameela Jamil praised the way Meghan and Harry share responsibilities.

"It was very nice for me to see that you have that in your home," The Good Place actress stated. "Because you need it because it's just it's an unfathomable amount of s**t that you take Meghan. I can't believe it."

To conclude the episode, Meghan tackled the terms "feminism" and "woke", and argued that they have become "unnecessarily charged as it pertains to women".

"I know I'm saying woke. I fully realise I am spoon-feeding the clickbait, but here's why: because woke by definition means alert to injustice in society, especially racism," the 41-year-old added. "Now, what's loaded or wrong with that? And when you layer a woman into that seemingly anodyne definition, it becomes for many disgusting (and) outrageous. But why? What is so scary about a woman having an opinion as strongly as a man does? And why do we sometimes cower to that?"