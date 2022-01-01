Hilarie Burton calls out Candace Cameron Bure over comments about same-sex couples

Hilarie Burton has slammed Candace Cameron Bure for indicating that she won't develop films about same-sex couples under her new production deal.

In April, the Full House actress announced she was leaving the Hallmark Channel and moving to the Great American Family TV network, which is run by former Hallmark boss Bill Abbott. She is now the network's chief creative officer and develops, produces and stars in its romantic comedies and holiday movies.

When asked about the possibility of the conservative Christian channel featuring same-sex couples in their stories, Candace told The Wall Street Journal on Monday that she expects their projects to "keep traditional marriage at the core", while Bill acknowledged that they were "aware of the trends".

One Tree Hill star Hilarie retweeted an article about their comments and didn't hold back with her response.

"Now they're just openly admitting their bigotry," she tweeted on Monday night. "I called this s**t out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn't a 'trend'. That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples."

In a separate tweet, she added, "Bigot. I don't remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank."

Hilarie starred in a few Hallmark movies until she quit a project in 2019. She revealed on Twitter that she walked away from a job because she insisted upon the story featuring an LGBTQ character, an interracial couple, and diverse casting but none of her requests were honoured.

Abbott stepped down as chief executive of Hallmark's parent company in January 2020. Executives at the channel have since pushed for more inclusive storylines and its first original holiday movie featuring a same-sex couple debuts in the U.S. next month.