Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's relationship became stronger during movie shoot

Zoë Kravitz came out of the Pussy Island movie shoot with an "even stronger" relationship with her boyfriend and leading man Channing Tatum.



The Batman actress met the Step Up actor when she cast him in her directorial debut last year and they shot the movie for three months in a jungle in Mexico over the summer.



Kravitz admitted in an interview with GQ that the stressful shoot was a "good test" for their relationship and Tatum’s calming presence helped her whenever she felt overwhelmed by the demands of the job.



"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever - he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet," she praised. "I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger.



"I was just a crazy person," Kravitz added of her time in the director's chair. "I still am. It was always frantic. A glass of whiskey at the end of the night or something would calm me down a little bit. But there was no getting out of it."



The 33-year-old revealed that she and Tatum, whom she calls "Chan", naturally hit it off when they had a meeting about the project, in which he plays a wicked tech billionaire who takes a cocktail waitress to his private island.



"He's just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other," Kravitz shared.



Their relationship was revealed in August last year when they were photographed riding on a bike - the first time they had ever gone outside together.



"You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can," she explained. "So that you don't have to even think about what the world thinks about it."



Kravitz is currently editing Pussy Island, which also stars Naomi Ackie, Christian Slater, Adria Arjona, and Geena Davis.