Christina Applegate explains why she went barefoot for Walk of Fame star ceremony

Christina Applegate went barefoot during her Walk of Fame star ceremony due to MS concerns.

After her Monday Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, the Bad Moms star took to Twitter with an explanation for why she didn’t wear shoes during the event.

“For some with MS the feeling of shoes may hurt or make us feel off balance,” Christina tweeted, alongside a photo of her feet atop her Walk of Fame star. “So today I was me. Barefoot.”

The actress was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in August 2021. A photograph obtained by Reuters showed the letters “f u M S” printed on her nails for the ceremony, in reference to the term, Giving Multiple Sclerosis The Finger.

During her Walk of Fame star acceptance speech on Monday, Christina referenced her exposed feet and her MS diagnosis, saying, “Oh, by the way, I have a disease… Did you not notice?”

She continued, “I’m not even wearing shoes. … Anywho, you’re supposed to laugh at that.”

Fans and fellow celebrities reacted positively to Appelgate's tweet, including Star Wars icon Mark Hamill, singer Gloria Estefan, and This Is Spinal Tap alum, Michael McKean.