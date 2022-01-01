Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks make red carpet debut as a couple

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks made their red carpet debut after three years of dating.

The Witcher star and model posed together at the Sydney premiere of Poker Face on Tuesday. It was the first time the couple had walked the red carpet together in their three-year relationship.

Photographs obtained by Extra TV showed Liam on the carpet wearing a black suit and white shirt and Gabriella wearing a high-necked gold gown.

The actor also posed with his brother Chris Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, who stars in Poker Face.

Liam and Gabriella first linked in December 2019, after Liam ended his marriage with Miley Cyrus. Hemsworth introduced the model to his family at a restaurant in Bryon Bay, Australia, at the time. He made things Instagram official in June 2021 when he posted a group shot from a fundraiser that included Gabriella.

Aside from a few Instagram posts, Liam and Gabriella have kept their romance mostly private, unlike Hemsworth's romance with Cyrus.

Liam and Miley met in 2009 and became engaged in 2012. They called off the engagement in 2013, reconciled, and married in 2018 but split five months later.