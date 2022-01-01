DC Films won't have 'four Batmans' on screen as they seek more unified approach

Warner Bros. Discovery doesn't want "four Batmans" as part of a unified plan for DC Films.

The DC Extended Universe - which is being pushed forward by new CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran - is moving away from the idea of a multiverse, which has recently seen Michael Keaton, Robert Pattinson and Ben Affleck all working on different projects as the Caped Crusader.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav told The Wrap: “I think over the next few years, you’re going to see a lot of growth and opportunity around DC, there’s not going to be four Batmans.

“And so part of our strategy is drive the hell out of DC, which James and Peter are going to do.

"I think they’ve thrilled the fans. I think they’re going to thrill you over a period of time.”

Keaton - who played Batman in Tim Burton's 1989 and 1992 movies - will reprise his role in 'The Flash' next year when the titular character travels to a different universe in which he is still wearing the famous cape and cowl.

He was also set to appear in the now-scrapped 'Batgirl' movie, while Affleck's version of the character will have a cameo in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', and he will also appear in 'The Flash'.

Pattinson debuted in 'The Batman' to kick start his franchise, with a sequel in the works.

New bosses Gunn and Safran recently revealed they are mapping out at "10-year plan" for the studio's approach.

Gunn explained: "We spent the past couple days with a group of some of the best thinkers in the industry, the best writers in the industry starting to map out that eight to 10-year plan of what it's going to look like in theatre, in TV, in animation, across the board for these characters."