Denise Richards' vehicle shot at during road rage incident

Denise Richards' vehicle was shot at during a scary road rage incident in Los Angeles on Monday.

The actress was on her way to Popsicle Studio LA in South Los Angeles with her husband Aaron Phypers when the incident occurred,

according to TMZ.

Phypers was driving the pair's Ford F-150 Shelby truck with Richards in the passenger seat. He was having difficulty finding the studio, which irritated the driver behind them.

A source reported Phypers noticed a "gold and maroon van" following them.

Phypers allowed the van to pass, but the driver reportedly pulled up to the left of their truck. Phypers rolled down his window to confront the driver, who accused him of cutting them off.

Phypers apologised and drove away from the driver, who was still shouting.

The couple did not realise their vehicle had been shot on the back end on the driver's side until they arrived at the studio, according to PEOPLE.

One of the film's production crew members noticed the bullet hole in the truck and called 911.

Richards, 51, and Phypers, 50, were unharmed, but the actress was "unnerved" and "sobbing". However, she powered through and completed a 12-hour movie shoot at the studio.

The World Is Not Enough actress broke her silence on the incident on Twitter after a troll wrote, "Don’t care kinda hope she would have taken a grazing shot to the neck honestly" in response to a news story.

She retweeted the user's message and replied, "Thank you. I would never wish any harm on anyone. What I experienced yesterday with my husband,not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in. I’m sorry a shot didn’t graze my neck…a*shole (sic)."